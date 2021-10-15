Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Purchased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAMG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

