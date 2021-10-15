Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 1,449,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.3 days.
OTCMKTS SVLKF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
About Silver Lake Resources
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.