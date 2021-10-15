Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 1,449,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.3 days.

OTCMKTS SVLKF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

