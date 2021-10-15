Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,379 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $33,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.73 and its 200-day moving average is $249.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.