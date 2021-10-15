Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,011 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $107.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

