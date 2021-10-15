Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEQP. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

CEQP opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

