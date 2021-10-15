Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.