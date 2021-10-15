Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

