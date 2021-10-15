Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

