Short Interest in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Declines By 49.3%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWRK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $256,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWRK stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Z-Work Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

