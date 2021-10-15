Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Expands By 85.7%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
