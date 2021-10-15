Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 45.0%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
