Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 45.0%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,439,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

