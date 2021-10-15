Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Declines By 85.7%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Vifor Pharma stock remained flat at $$28.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

