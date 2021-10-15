Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Drops By 58.9%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SKHHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $29.42. 18,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

