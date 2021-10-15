Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 76.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

