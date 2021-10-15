Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 76.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About Silver Viper Minerals
