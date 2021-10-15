Short Interest in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Grows By 121.1%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the September 15th total of 237,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNSE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

