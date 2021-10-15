Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Grows By 106.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Get SCSK alerts:

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.