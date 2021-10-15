Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Grows By 106.6%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SCSK stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.
About SCSK
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.