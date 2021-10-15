Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Grows By 454.2%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 454.2% from the September 15th total of 642,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 264.75% and a negative return on equity of 579.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

