Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Rises By 243.8%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.0 days.

Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $$19.25 during trading hours on Friday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

