Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Declines By 88.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $45.45. 30,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,924. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

