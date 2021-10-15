Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Grows By 505.9%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 505.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

