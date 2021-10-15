Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Grows By 505.9%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 505.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS MTLFF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
About Metallis Resources
