Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Grows By 176.2%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.07.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.