Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Decreases By 61.7%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the September 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:KVSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,864. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.