Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Decreases By 45.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of IBTE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
