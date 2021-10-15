Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Decreases By 45.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,352 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 27.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

