Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declines By 46.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

