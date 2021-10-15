Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Declines By 46.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.39.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.