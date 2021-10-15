Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Increases By 433.3%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PUI opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.