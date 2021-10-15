Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases By 544.3%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 544.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,744,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,551,000 after buying an additional 374,653 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 280,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after buying an additional 206,940 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $4,186,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.