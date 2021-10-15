Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Declines By 50.3%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,300 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the September 15th total of 1,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $13.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

