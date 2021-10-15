Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Drops By 58.8%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL remained flat at $$18.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

