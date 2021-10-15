Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Drops By 63.4%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WILC stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

