Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Grows By 173.6%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FWP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.47. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,874. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.