Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Expands By 252.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

