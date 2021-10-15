Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Declines By 55.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 8,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

