Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Declines By 85.1%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Eat Beyond Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Eat Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.80.
Eat Beyond Global Company Profile
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Eat Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.