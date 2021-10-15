Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Rises By 366.7%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.