Short Interest in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Grows By 96.7%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CLIM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.74. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,474. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

