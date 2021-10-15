Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Rises By 134.8%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.84. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.