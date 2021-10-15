Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Rises By 134.8%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ARL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.84. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
