Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.36% of Shopify worth $659,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,517,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $14.41 on Friday, hitting $1,421.16. 18,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,462.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,359.50. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

