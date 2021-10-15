Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.40 ($215.76).

ETR SAE opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €140.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

