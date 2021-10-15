Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

SHLS opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

