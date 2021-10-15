Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 263.7% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $42.43. 56,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.