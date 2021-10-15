SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $152,107.91 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,319.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.87 or 0.06390630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.55 or 0.00304366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.32 or 0.01033928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.66 or 0.00464712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.00330296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00288081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004659 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.