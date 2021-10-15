Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petra Acquisition were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAIC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

