Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 178,809 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,809 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,256,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPHYU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,348. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.