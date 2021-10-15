Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires 252,525 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) by 168.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,525 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of KRNLU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

