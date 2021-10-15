SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

