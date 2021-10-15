SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,745 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $246.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.75 and its 200 day moving average is $240.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

