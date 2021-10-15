SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

