SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 34,326 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $2,093,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.29 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

