SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.02. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

