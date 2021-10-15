SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 174.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 95.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 52.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 40.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

